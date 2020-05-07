VnExpress International
Ha Tinh discharges its last Covid-19 case

By Le Nga   May 7, 2020 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
A 26-year-old man (third from right) recovers from Covid-19 and is discharged from the Cau Treo International Border Gate Area Hospital in Ha Tinh Province, May 7, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health.

The last Covid-19 patient in north-central Ha Tinh Province was discharged Thursday, bringing the national tally of active cases down to 38.

"Patient 265" is a 26-year-old man who'd returned to Vietnam from Thailand on March 23 and was confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 13. He was treated at the Cau Treo International Border Gate Area Hospital.

From when he was quarantined until his recovery, he tested both negative and positive nine times in total, the Health Ministry said. With the discharge of "Patient 265," Ha Tinh has no active Covid-19 case left.

Vietnam has recorded 271 Covid-19 cases so far. The country has seen no community transmission for 21 consecutive days, allowing the government to lift many restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the virus.

