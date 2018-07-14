VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Gambling ring run by underworld big shots busted in Vietnam

By Quoc Thang   July 14, 2018 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Gambling ring run by underworld big shots busted in Vietnam
Nguyen Van Binh (R), 36, and his accomplice are held at HCMC's police station pending further investigation. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

Police smashed an illegal online sports betting ring in southern Vietnam and arrested the ringleader and his accomplices after a series of coordinated raids.

Ten people including the ring leader were nabbed and three high-end cars seized along with billions of dong and foreign currency as police raided locations in Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh and Binh Duong.

The leader of the ring was 36-year-old Nguyen Van Binh, police said.

Hundreds of officers belonging to the municipal police force and the Ministry of Public Security raided a coffee shop in HCMC's District 12 on Wednesday night and arrested Binh, who they said had been running an online betting ring through a website since 2014.

They confiscated several online devices containing evidence of illegal betting apart from cash and other assets.

Binh and his accomplices had rich family backgrounds and were big names in the Saigon underworld, police said. The transactions the ring was involved in over the past five years ran into hundreds of billions of dong, police said.

The illegal gambling ring was being investigated further, they added.

Hundreds of police officers raid a coffee shop in HCMCs District 12 on Wednesday night in a major crackdown on illegal online betting rackets, especially involving sports games. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

Hundreds of police officers raid a coffee shop in HCMC's District 12 on Wednesday night in a major crackdown on illegal online betting rackets, especially involving sports games. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

Organizing sports betting remains illegal in Vietnam but various operations have been busted during the World Cup season.

Just a week ago, an illegal online betting ring worth over VND2 trillion ($89 million) was busted and at least 10 people arrested in several cities and provinces.

Last month, another online gambling ring using the web portal 12bet was busted. Four suspects were arrested and a total of over VND300 million in cash, computers and phones were seized.

Related News:
Tags: online betting ring police forces crackdown online gambling illegal betting southern Vietnam
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top