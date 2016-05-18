Free insurance and clean water for residents living near Da Nang’s stinking landfill site

The cost will be covered by the city’s budget.

About six months ago, residents blocked garbage trucks from reaching the site for a week.

"The stench was unbearable. We didn't know what to do so we decided to stop the garbage trucks," Le Thi Be, a local said. "The garbage trucks are on the road day and night, causing noise and air pollution."

Khanh Son landfill site. Photo by VnExpress/ Ngoc Truong

The city has renovated the landfill’s waste treatment system and covered the site with canvas to reduce the stench.

Garbage trucks on their way to the landfill. Photo by VnExpress/ Ngoc Truong

“Providing free health insurance and clean water for residents living within one kilometer of the site is just a temporary solution,” said Nguyen Xuan Anh, Da Nang’s provincial secretary.

“The city has plans for a new landfill site that will cover about 100 hectares and will start to call for investment in 2017 to install the most up-to-date waste treatment technology. Khanh Son landfill will be shut down once the new one is completed.”

Khanh Son is the largest landfill site in the city, covering about 38 hectares. It receives an average of 700 tons of garbage per day from across the city.