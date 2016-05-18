VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Free insurance and clean water for residents living near Da Nang’s stinking landfill site

By Ngoc Truong   May 18, 2016 | 03:53 pm GMT+7

Da Nang will provide clean water for 3,700 residents and free health insurance for about 2,000 locals living near the seriously polluted Khanh Son landfill site, according to chairman of the city's People’s Committee Dam Quang Hung.

The cost will be covered by the city’s budget.

About six months ago, residents blocked garbage trucks from reaching the site for a week.

"The stench was unbearable. We didn't know what to do so we decided to stop the garbage trucks," Le Thi Be, a local said. "The garbage trucks are on the road day and night, causing noise and air pollution."

free-insurance-and-clean-water-for-residents-living-near-da-nangs-largest-landfill-ed

Khanh Son landfill site. Photo by VnExpress/ Ngoc Truong

The city has renovated the landfill’s waste treatment system and covered the site with canvas to reduce the stench.

free-insurance-and-clean-water-for-residents-living-near-da-nangs-largest-landfill-ed-1

Garbage trucks on their way to the landfill. Photo by VnExpress/ Ngoc Truong

“Providing free health insurance and clean water for residents living within one kilometer of the site is just a temporary solution,” said Nguyen Xuan Anh, Da Nang’s provincial secretary.

“The city has plans for a new landfill site that will cover about 100 hectares and will start to call for investment in 2017 to install the most up-to-date waste treatment technology. Khanh Son landfill will be shut down once the new one is completed.”

Khanh Son is the largest landfill site in the city, covering about 38 hectares. It receives an average of 700 tons of garbage per day from across the city.

Tags: Free health insurance clean water landfill Da Nang
 
Read more
Vietnam prepares for Air Force One and Obama's 800-strong entourage

Vietnam prepares for Air Force One and Obama's 800-strong entourage

Saigon to reward informants for reporting illegal activities

Saigon to reward informants for reporting illegal activities

Vietnam “won’t let reactionary forces disrupt elections”: NA chairwoman

Vietnam “won’t let reactionary forces disrupt elections”: NA chairwoman

Vietnam to face teacher surplus crisis by 2020

Vietnam to face teacher surplus crisis by 2020

Policemen who tortured suspect to death sentenced to 18 months imprisonment

Policemen who tortured suspect to death sentenced to 18 months imprisonment

Tons of fish found dead in Saigon canal after heavy rain

Tons of fish found dead in Saigon canal after heavy rain

Slovenian bank was recipient named in failed Vietnam cyber-heist

Slovenian bank was recipient named in failed Vietnam cyber-heist

Vietnam condems Chinese unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

Vietnam condems Chinese unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

 
go to top