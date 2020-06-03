VnExpress International
Four Russia returnees declared Covid-19 free

By Thuy Quynh   June 3, 2020 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Four Covid-19 patients (front) are discharged from Thai Binh General Hospital in Thai Binh Province after Covid-19 treatment on June 3, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Thai Binh General Hospital.

Four Covid-19 patients in the northern province of Thai Binh have recovered, authorities announced Wednesday, leaving 26 active cases in Vietnam.

All four were among 345 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Russia on a Vietnam Airlines flight that landed May 13 at the Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh. A total of 34 passengers on the flight, including two attendants, have been confirmed infected so far. Eight other patients on the flight had been declared healthy earlier.

The latest four recoveries, three men and a woman, were treated at the Thai Binh General Hospital. They tested negative at least twice.

Vietnam has confirmed 328 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 302 have recovered.

