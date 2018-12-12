Flooding death toll in central Vietnam climbs to 14

A man in Quang Nam Province rows his boat in a flooded field. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh

An extreme northeast monsoon dumping huge amounts of rain on central Vietnam since Saturday has triggered severe flooding in Da Nang and many central provinces.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control says Binh Dinh Province has suffered the most in terms of human casualties, with at least six dead as of Wednesday morning.

Quang Nam Province, home to the UNESCO-recognized My Son Sanctuary and popular ancient town Hoi An, has so far reported five casualties, while Quang Tri has confirmed the deaths of two residents and Thua Thien-Hue one.

Tens of thousands of houses in the region were flooded. The water has receded, leaving people to clean up messes and count damage.

Video below shows people cleaning after the flood in Quang Nam.

In the first 11 months of this year, natural disasters have left 189 people dead or missing and injured 140 others, costing the country more than VND9 trillion ($386 million), according to the General Statistics Office.