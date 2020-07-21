Five Bangladesh repatriates recover from Covid-19

Five Vietnamese repatriated from Bangladesh are announced recovered from Covid-19 at Hanoi's National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on July 21, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

The five, four men and a woman, were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. They were all repatriated on the same flight from Bangladesh on July 3, before being admitted to the hospital on July 5.

Nine others on the same flight were also infected, of whom five had already been announced recovered.

The five latest recoveries had tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice before they were announced recovered.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases is the capital’s frontline facility for treating Covid-19, having cured 192 patients so far.

Vietnam has recorded 396 Covid-19 cases to date, of whom 365 have been announced recovered. The country has recorded no community transmission in over three months.