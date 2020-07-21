VnExpress International
Five Bangladesh repatriates recover from Covid-19

By Chi Le   July 21, 2020 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
Five Vietnamese repatriated from Bangladesh are announced recovered from Covid-19 at Hanoi's National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on July 21, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

Five Covid-19 patients repatriated from Bangladesh in Hanoi were announced recovered Tuesday, bringing the tally of active cases down to 31.

The five, four men and a woman, were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. They were all repatriated on the same flight from Bangladesh on July 3, before being admitted to the hospital on July 5.

Nine others on the same flight were also infected, of whom five had already been announced recovered.

The five latest recoveries had tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice before they were announced recovered.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases is the capital’s frontline facility for treating Covid-19, having cured 192 patients so far.

Vietnam has recorded 396 Covid-19 cases to date, of whom 365 have been announced recovered. The country has recorded no community transmission in over three months.

