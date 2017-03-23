VnExpress International
Fire sparks fear near Saigon chemical market

By Hoai Nhon   March 23, 2017 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Photo of the fire scene. Photo by Hoai Nhon.

Luckily the fire was contained before it spread to a ticking time bomb.

A massive flame broke out on Thursday morning at a building next to Kim Bien Market - an area known for trading flammable substances - causing serious panic among locals.

The fire started in a building in District 5 with a series of loud explosions coming from the third and fifth floors. Flames were seen raging from a floor which was being used to store children's toys, before the fire engulfed the whole building.

Kim Bien Market is also known locally as "death market" for selling highly flamable substances and chemicals to a nearby industrial area, so the fire caused serious panic among local residents.

Hundreds of small traders gathered their goods and quickly fled the scene. No casualties have been reported.

Fifteen firetrucks and hundreds of firefighters wearing gas masks were sent to tackle the fire, and managed to bring it under control by around 12:30p.m.

According to a firefighting officer, the risk of the fire spreading had been extremely high, which explained why so many firetrucks were called to the scene to minimize possible damage and casualties.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

