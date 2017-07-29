VnExpress International
Fire kills 8 at confectionery facility outside Hanoi

By Ba Do, Vo Hai and Pham Du   July 29, 2017 | 04:50 pm GMT+7

Two are in a coma after a big blast followed by a fire burned a confectionery facility to the ground.

A fire destroyed a confectionery facility in Hanoi’s outlying district of Hoai Duc on Saturday morning, killing eight and seriously injuring two others.

Around 10:30 a.m., locals heard an explosion before they saw smoke and fire.

It was not until noon that firefighters could put out the fire, which destroyed the entire 170-square-meter (203-square-yard) facility.

A worker who escaped from the fire said the main door, the only entry and exit, collapsed, leaving those remaining inside no choice but to stay still and wait for help. Their burnt bodies were later found hugging each other.

Preliminary investigation shows that the fire broke after a styrofoam ceiling caught welding sparks, according to Hoai Duc authorities.

The facility, which made cakes and chocolate, was built by Nguyen Van Duoc and housed his family and workers. 

