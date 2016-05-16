Fire erupts in jewelry shop at the heart of Hanoi

A massive cloud of black smoke was seen spreading from the third floor of a jewelry store on Cau Go Street, covering neighboring houses near Hoan Kiem Lake. The fire reportedly started at around 12.20pm while customers were having lunch in nearby restaurants, causing them to panic and flee.

Fire trucks and police arrived at the scene and used water cannon to control the fire. The owner of the house was away at the time, so one team had to break the door to get in while another team pumped water from the lake.

The fire was extinguished at 12.40pm the same day with no injuries reported. The third floor of the store was completely burnt out. Fortunately, the flames did not reach the first and second floors where the jewelry is stored.