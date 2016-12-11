VnExpress International
Female Vietnamese worker dies after robbers set her on fire in Angola

By Duc Hung   December 11, 2016 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
Some Vietnamese workers are worshiping before the picture of Nguyen Viet Hau, who was shot dead in Angola in March, 2016. Photo by VnExpress

Another Vietnamese worker was seriously injured in the incident.

A female Vietnamese worker in Angola was killed and another seriously injured after robbers set them on fire at the hostel they were staying in, according to the Vietnamese embassy in the African country.

About 10 days ago, a group of robbers broke into their hostel in Huambo Province and bound Hoang Thi Van, 29, and two other workers -- one Vietnamese and the other Angolian. When the workers failed to hand over their money, the robbers poured fuel on them and set them on fire.

Other workers heard the victims' screams and rushed to the scene. Van died in hospital on December 9 while the other Vietnamese worker was seriously injured, said Nguyen Dinh Ky, chairman of Thien Cam Town in Vietnam’s central province of Ha Tinh, Van's hometown.

The Vietnamese embassy in Angola is enlisting support to help repatriate Van’s body as her poor family cannot afford the transport costs.

Van is not the only Vietnamese worker to be killed in the African nation. In March, two male Vietnamese workers also from Ha Tinh, Dang Quoc Nghia, 44, and Nguyen Viet Hau, 33, were killed by armed robbers.

Tags: Angola Vietnamese workers killed
 
