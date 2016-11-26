83 Vietnamese workers fall sick after lunch at Hong Kong garment firm

An apparent mass food poisoning case on Friday sent 83 workers at a garment factory in the southern province of Tay Ninh to hospital.

The workers at the Vietnam unit of Hong Kong-based First Team started feeling sick and were rushed to hospital at around 4 p.m., local media reported.

Most suffered nausea and vomiting and many also had muscle pain.

Some workers asked to go home after more than three hours of emergency treatment. The rest stayed the night.

The workers had lunch at the factory with fried chicken, okra and vegetables soup.

Food poisoning in Vietnam mostly involves school and factory meals.

Vietnam recorded nearly 111 food poisoning cases in the first 10 months of this year that killed nine people and sickened nearly 3,300 others.

More than 100 garment workers in the southern province of Binh Duong were rushed to hospital with food poisoning after a meal at their Taiwanese company on November 1, four days after the same problem hit 109 workers at a Chinese-owned garment firm in the neighboring Ho Chi Minh City.

In 2015, the country recorded 171 food poisoning cases with nearly 5,000 victims.

Related news:

> Food poisoning strikes 109 workers at Chinese garment firm in Vietnam

> 84 kids hospitalized with food poisoning after lunch at Vietnam kindergarten