VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Endangered sea turtle gets a lucky break in central Vietnam

By Hoang Nam   March 3, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

The turtle was handed in by a local man who recognized it as a rare species.

A local resident handed in an endangered sea turtle to authorities in Long An Province on Friday.

endangered-sea-turtle-gets-a-lucky-break-in-central-vietnam

Photo by VnExpress/Le Huynh

The sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) weighs 12 kilograms (26 pounds) and is 50 centimeters in length (1.6 feet), according to Ta Van Nguyen Hoang, head of the fisheries department in Long An Province, about 46 kilometers (28 miles) west of Ho Chi Minh City.

A resident bought the turtle from a vendor several days ago but then handed it over to authorities after realizing it belonged to a group of protected species.

endangered-sea-turtle-gets-a-lucky-break-in-central-vietnam-1

Photo by VnExpress/Le Huynh

The turtle is listed as endangered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, also known as CITES.

It is currently in the care of the fisheries department and will be released back into the sea.

Related news:

Giant turtle emerges from the depths in central Vietnam

Rare turtle returned to sea after escaping dining table in Vietnam

Tags: turtle endangered CITES
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top