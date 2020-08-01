VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Eight sentenced to prison for planning to foment demonstration in HCMC

By Hai Duyen   August 1, 2020 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Eight sentenced to prison for planning to foment demonstration in HCMC
Police guard a trial against a group planning to instigate a demonstration in Ho Chi Minh City, July 31, 2020. Photo courtesy of Vietnam News Agency.

A HCMC court on Friday sentenced eight people to 30 months to eight years in jail for seeking to incite a demonstration two years ago.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh, 44, identified as the linchpin, got eight years for "disrupting security" while Hoang Thi Ngoc Vang, 54, got seven years for the same crime.

Six others got up to five years, with the court ruling that their conduct was "extremely dangerous" and a threat to social order and national security, deserving "strict punishment."

According to the indictment, Hanh and Vang were dissatisfied with the government, always accessed "negative information" on social media and shared video clips on their Facebook page to induce people to take part in a demonstration to be held in HCMC on September 4, 2018.

Hanh and her accomplices created a secret Facebook group they called ‘Constitution.’

On August 25, 2018, they discussed plans, assigned tasks, called for donations, and readied weapons for the demonstration.

According to investigators, the group planned to organize a mass demonstration in the downtown area aimed at overthrowing the administration, but their plan was foiled by the police.

The defendants admitted to receiving money from anti-government organizations operating overseas.

With the Law on Demonstration yet to be passed following several delays, acts to incite public protests are illegal in Vietnam.

Related News:

Tags:

demonstration

Vietnam

HCMC

violence

public protests

 

Read more

Motorbike taxi driver incarcerated for smuggling Chinese into Vietnam

Motorbike taxi driver incarcerated for smuggling Chinese into Vietnam

Vietnam reports 14 more Covid-19 cases

Vietnam reports 14 more Covid-19 cases

Two Vietnamese, one Serbian free of Covid-19

Two Vietnamese, one Serbian free of Covid-19

600 stranded in Da Nang bound for HCMC after testing negative

600 stranded in Da Nang bound for HCMC after testing negative

Public transport to Da Nang suspended further

Public transport to Da Nang suspended further

Da Nang extends social distancing for a fortnight

Da Nang extends social distancing for a fortnight

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

 
go to top