VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Driver fined for reversing tanker on expressway

By Doan Loan   January 2, 2020 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

A driver was fined VND17 million ($732) and had his license revoked for six months after backing up a fuel tanker on an expressway Wednesday.

Cameras along Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway captured the footage at 9 a.m. Wednesday, showing the tanker backing up about 600 m along a section through Gia Loc Town of the northern Hai Duong Province, in the direction of Hanoi. The driver was subsequently detained by the expressway's management unit.

Xe bồn đi lùi trên cao tốc Hà Nội - Hải Phòng bị phạt 17 triệu đồng
 
 

Driver fined for reversing tanker on expressway

The anonymous 25-year-old said he had missed a turn, causing him to back the tanker up along the road.

The driver was the first to be fined under a new decree punishing traffic violations that came into effect starting 2020. Drivers who back up their vehicles on highways could be fined between VND16 million ($689) and VND18 million ($775), and have their licenses revoked for five to seven months, according to the new law.

Previously, backing up vehicles on highways resulted in fines of up to VND1.2 million ($51.7).

The new decree also introduces new fines for drunken cyclists, of up to VND600,000 ($26).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi Hai Phong highway traffic transport
 
Read more
Japan, Taiwan dominate Vietnamese labor imports in 2019

Japan, Taiwan dominate Vietnamese labor imports in 2019

Leading NGOs urge Vietnam to scrap new coal-fired power projects

Leading NGOs urge Vietnam to scrap new coal-fired power projects

ACV asks to fix Hanoi, HCMC runways by itself

ACV asks to fix Hanoi, HCMC runways by itself

Odds stacked heavily against Saigon slums' migrant kids

Odds stacked heavily against Saigon slums' migrant kids

Nurse dies after drinking cyanide-laced bubble tea in murder attempt

Nurse dies after drinking cyanide-laced bubble tea in murder attempt

37 foreigners suffer alleged food poisoning in tourism hotspot

37 foreigners suffer alleged food poisoning in tourism hotspot

Vietnam rings in the New Year with fireworks

Vietnam rings in the New Year with fireworks

New year decree to fine drunken cyclists

New year decree to fine drunken cyclists

 
go to top