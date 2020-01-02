Driver fined for reversing tanker on expressway

Cameras along Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway captured the footage at 9 a.m. Wednesday, showing the tanker backing up about 600 m along a section through Gia Loc Town of the northern Hai Duong Province, in the direction of Hanoi. The driver was subsequently detained by the expressway's management unit.
The anonymous 25-year-old said he had missed a turn, causing him to back the tanker up along the road.
The driver was the first to be fined under a new decree punishing traffic violations that came into effect starting 2020. Drivers who back up their vehicles on highways could be fined between VND16 million ($689) and VND18 million ($775), and have their licenses revoked for five to seven months, according to the new law.
Previously, backing up vehicles on highways resulted in fines of up to VND1.2 million ($51.7).
The new decree also introduces new fines for drunken cyclists, of up to VND600,000 ($26).