Cameras along Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway captured the footage at 9 a.m. Wednesday, showing the tanker backing up about 600 m along a section through Gia Loc Town of the northern Hai Duong Province, in the direction of Hanoi. The driver was subsequently detained by the expressway's management unit.

Driver fined for reversing tanker on expressway Xe bồn đi lùi trên cao tốc Hà Nội - Hải Phòng bị phạt 17 triệu đồng

The anonymous 25-year-old said he had missed a turn, causing him to back the tanker up along the road.

The driver was the first to be fined under a new decree punishing traffic violations that came into effect starting 2020. Drivers who back up their vehicles on highways could be fined between VND16 million ($689) and VND18 million ($775), and have their licenses revoked for five to seven months, according to the new law.

Previously, backing up vehicles on highways resulted in fines of up to VND1.2 million ($51.7).

The new decree also introduces new fines for drunken cyclists, of up to VND600,000 ($26).