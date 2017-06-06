Don't look away: Shocking photos of waste from Vietnam and around the globe

Khodor, 20, reacts to burning plastic inside a workshop where he works in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 1, 2017. The workshop uses plastic from bottles and other waste materials to produce liquid and gas fuels.The liquid is refined into gasoline, diesel and benzene fuels which are sold for domestic and commercial use. Picture taken April 1, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Bassam Khabieh