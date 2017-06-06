VnExpress International
Don't look away: Shocking photos of waste from Vietnam and around the globe

By VnExpress   June 6, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7

Images show a global struggle and serve as a stark reminder of the world we live in.

A garbage dump is seen in Bac Ninh Province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A man drives a truck at a garbage dump in Bac Ninh Province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A woman collects garbage at a dump in Bac Ninh Province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A garbage dump is seen in the Bac Ninh Province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
Maintenance workers unload trash from a garbage can in the main Amtrak waiting area at Pennsylvania Station, May 31, 2017 in New York City. Photo by AFP/Drew Angerer
Khodor, 20, reacts to burning plastic inside a workshop where he works in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 1, 2017. The workshop uses plastic from bottles and other waste materials to produce liquid and gas fuels.The liquid is refined into gasoline, diesel and benzene fuels which are sold for domestic and commercial use. Picture taken April 1, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Bassam Khabieh
A man collects pieces to recycle from garbage in a canal of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman and a boy walk on a bridge over a canal covered in garbage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Andres Martinez Casares
A monkey helps a worker collect garbage on an island at Shiyanhu Ecological Park on World Environment Day, in Changsha, Hunan province, China June 5, 2017. Picture taken June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters
Residues are seen in front of an oil refinery of ANCAP in Montevideo, Uruguay June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Andres Stapff
Residues are seen in near of an oil refinery of ANCAP in Montevideo, Uruguay June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Andres Stapff
A stray dog walks amid smoke at a landfill site on World Environment Day in Karachi, Pakistan June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
Pressed plastic and paper waste ready for loading is seen at the Ecores waste processing enterprise on World Environment Day on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko
Workers sort waste at the Ecores waste processing enterprise on World Environment Day in Minsk, Belarus June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko
A man sorts bottles at a plastic junkyard on World Environment Day, in Chandigarh, India, June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Ajay Verma
Residents cross a polluted water canal at a slum on the World Environment Day in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Danish Siddiqui
Children shelter under an umbrella during rain as they sit on sacks filled with recyclable material at a garbage dumping site on the eve of World Environment Day, in Guwahati, India June 4, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Anuwar Hazarika
A worker checks water in a water treatment factory, used to clear waste water from the paint shops, at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called "Blaue Fabrik" (Blue Factory) environmental program, in Wolfsburg, Germany May 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Fabian Bimmer
A mallard swims among rubbish in an artificial pond on the World Environment Day in Minsk, Belarus June 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko
A boy plays near a whale-shaped art installation that is made of plastic and trash made by environmental activist group Greenpeace Philippines, lying along the shore in Naic, Cavite in the Philippines May 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Erik De Castro
