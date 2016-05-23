VnExpress International
By Cuu Long   May 23, 2016 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
Denmark helps Vietnam fight climate change with water plants
Photo by VnExpress/AX

Denmark has poured VND5 billion ($225,000) into building two water plants that run on solar energy in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

On May 21, Ben Tre switched on its first two high-tech water plants in the districts of Ba Tri Chau Thanh.

Danish Ambassador Charlotte Laursen said: “We know that Ben Tre is severely affected by climate change and rising sea levels, so we have piloted these models to help the province minimize environmental damage.”

Ben Tre is one of 10 provinces in the Mekong Delta that are suffering from the worst drought and salinity for almost a century. More than 350,000 people in the province lack access to clean water, and in Ba Tri District, more than 19,000 families have suffered water shortages for the last six months.

By churning out 50 cubic meters of water per hour, the two water plants will provide water for thousands of local people as well as save more than 60 percent in electricity costs compared to other plants.

Nguyen Huu Lap, vice chairman of Ben Tre's People's Committee, said that the project will be expanded in the near future.

Tags: climate change water plant Mekong Delta
 
