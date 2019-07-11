Dating app Tinder Lite readies for Vietnam launch

Tinder and other applications as displayed on a smartphone. Photo by Shutterstock/BigTunaOnline.

As its name suggests, Tinder Lite is a lighter version of Tinder. The company said in a press release that it would run faster, take up less space, consume less power and reduce network usage.

The lite version would make the app more accessible in areas where data access is limited and mobile app use is more costly, it added.

"Tinder Lite demonstrates our commitment to providing greater access to our expanding, global community and creating more moments for our users to connect with people they may have never met otherwise," said Ellie Seidman, CEO of Tinder.

Tinder Lite is expected to be available on the Google Play Store in Vietnam in the "coming weeks," before going on to other countries in the Southeast Asian region.

Information on possible future launches on other platforms like Apple's Apple Store or Windows Phone's Microsoft Store will be announced later, Kaye Tong, senior associate of public relations network MSLGROUP, told VnExpress International.

Current and new users can pre-register for the 18-plus app on the Google Play Store.

A cellphone screenshot shows Tinder Lite is ready for pre-register on Android's Google Play Store.

Tinder is not the only business trying to expand its influence in Vietnam’s dating app market. Facebook recently introduced its own dating function in the country, seeking to leverage its 58 million users, the seventh highest in the world.

The percentage of single person households in Vietnam has risen from 6.23 percent in 2004 to 9.1 percent in 2014, according to the General Statistics Office. The figure is expected to rise to 10.1 percent this year.