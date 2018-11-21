Da Nang to set up monitoring stations as fish die, beachgoers itch

The construction of monitoring stations is hoped to give visitors and residents a peace of mind when bathing in Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

They will spend VND111 billion ($4.7 million) to install 13 stations.

The installation will be done in two phases. First, four seawater monitoring stations and three air monitoring stations will be set up by 2021 at a cost of VND65 billion ($2.7 million)

Later, from 2022 onwards, three more facilities each to monitor the air and river water will be set up at a cost of VND45 billion ($1.9 million).

To Van Hung, director of the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said once the stations are built people could check the seawater through an app on their smartphone.

The city authorities would test seawater after large volumes of dead fish wash ashore or swimmers come out of the water with rashes. But the results only come after a day.

Early in July, many beachgoers including children suffered red rashes in Da Nang. Tests found the water quality was fine and officials suspected the culprit was flame jellyfish.

Water quality results also came back normal after two tons of wish washed ashore in the central city earlier this month. Blast fishing could have been the killer, officials suggested.