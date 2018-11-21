VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Da Nang to set up monitoring stations as fish die, beachgoers itch

By Nguyen Dong   November 21, 2018 | 02:43 pm GMT+7
Da Nang to set up monitoring stations as fish die, beachgoers itch
The construction of monitoring stations is hoped to give visitors and residents a peace of mind when bathing in Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

With dead fish washing ashore and swimmers developing rashes recently, Da Nang authorities are planning to install air and water monitoring stations.

They will spend VND111 billion ($4.7 million) to install 13 stations.

The installation will be done in two phases. First, four seawater monitoring stations and three air monitoring stations will be set up by 2021 at a cost of VND65 billion ($2.7 million)

Later, from 2022 onwards, three more facilities each to monitor the air and river water will be set up at a cost of VND45 billion ($1.9 million).

To Van Hung, director of the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said once the stations are built people could check the seawater through an app on their smartphone.

The city authorities would test seawater after large volumes of dead fish wash ashore or swimmers come out of the water with rashes. But the results only come after a day.

Early in July, many beachgoers including children suffered red rashes in Da Nang. Tests found the water quality was fine and officials suspected the culprit was flame jellyfish. 

Water quality results also came back normal after two tons of wish washed ashore in the central city earlier this month. Blast fishing could have been the killer, officials suggested.

2 tons of dead fish washed ashore on Da Nang beach
 
 

Da Nang to set up monitoring stations as fish die, beachgoers itch

Related News:
Tags: Da Nang environmental pollution monitoring station technology
 
Read more
Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

Vietnamese prosecutors seek 7.5 years in jail for ex top cop

Vietnamese prosecutors seek 7.5 years in jail for ex top cop

Vietnam denied legitimate goal against Myanmar: international experts

Vietnam denied legitimate goal against Myanmar: international experts

Two Vietnamese military officers leave for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Two Vietnamese military officers leave for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Vietnam probes illegal entry into Australia on fishing boat

Vietnam probes illegal entry into Australia on fishing boat

HCMC public disgruntled with parking fee hikes, skeptical it can ease traffic woes

HCMC public disgruntled with parking fee hikes, skeptical it can ease traffic woes

AFF Cup: Vietnam miss multiple shots in scoreless match against Myanmar

AFF Cup: Vietnam miss multiple shots in scoreless match against Myanmar

 
go to top