Da Nang suspends 2 steel plants over pollution allegations

By Nguyen Dong   December 16, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Local residents gather to protest in front of one of the two steel plants in Hoa Khanh Industrial Park in Da Nang City. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

'We want the city to either relocate us or the steel plants,' a local resident says.

Da Nang has asked two steel plants in the city accused of causing pollution to suspend production, after local residents gathered to protest the companies.

Dana Y and Dana Uc plants must find solutions to the problem, Ho Ky Minh, vice chairman of Da Nang People’s Committee, said during a meeting on Thursday.

Local people had surrounded the steel plants in Hoa Khanh Industrial Park for a few days to demand a change.

Ngo Chuoi, 60, a resident, said the two plants discharged untreated wastewater and polluted the air for almost 10 years. He blamed them for causing cancer and damaging crops.

“We have suffered quite enough. We want the city to either relocate us or the steel plants,” said Chuoi.

The city has promised to look into the case and asked the residents to end their protest.

Dana Y and Dana Uc produced about 460,000 tons and 300,000 tons of steel products annually, according to their websites.

