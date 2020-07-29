VnExpress International
Da Nang records eight more Covid-19 cases

By Le Nga   July 29, 2020 | 06:42 am GMT+7
A medical staff disinfects Da Nang Hospital, which has been linked to at least 21 Covid-19 cases, July 26, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Vietnam confirmed eight more cases of Covid-19 Wednesday morning, all linked to hospitals in Da Nang, now the country's largest coronavirus hotspot.

The new patients are seven women and one man aged between 19 and 68. They have raised the Covid’s tally caused by community transmission in Vietnam to 30, counted from Saturday, when the first such case was recorded in more than three months.

Of the new batch of patients, numbered from 439 to 446, three are patients at Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases, Da Nang Hospital C and Da Nang Transportation Hospital. Five are family members who take care of patients at Da Nang Hospital.

For now, Da Nang Hospital is linked to at least 21 Covid-19 cases.

In the past five days, Da Nang with a population of 1.1 million has reported 26 cases alone. Its neighbor Quang Nam Province has reported three patients and the nearby province of Quang Ngai one case, all linked to Da Nang.

With Wednesday morning additions, Vietnam now has 446 Covid-19 patients, including 77 active cases after 369 have recovered.

Almost 662,000 have been killed by Covid-19 worldwide.

