Da Nang native pays for skipping health declaration procedure

Medics collect information from people in Da Nang during mass Covid-19 testing, August 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Vo Thi Minh Hoi, 49, was fined VND2 million ($86) by authorities in north central Ha Tinh on Wednesday.

On July 24, Hoi traveled over 400 km (250 miles) by bus from Da Nang to Ha Tinh to visit her sick father-in-law in Son Ninh Commune of Huong Son District.

After the visit, she stayed at her parents’ house, also in Huong Son.

On July 31, only after running a fever and starting to cough did she visit a medical center in Huong Son and declare her epidemiological history.

Medics took her samples for new coronavirus testing before placing her in isolation.

Though Hoi's tests have returned negative, she remains under close monitor at her parents' home.

Da Nang reported the first locally transmitted Covid-19 case on July 25, ending a streak of 99 days without community infections in Vietnam. The city has reported 193 cases since.

Infections in Da Nang have spread rapidly among several hospitals in the city. Cases linked to Da Nang have also been reported in its neighbor Quang Nam Province, Hanoi, HCMC, the northern provinces of Lang Son, Bac Giang, Thai Binh and Ha Nam, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, the central province of Quang Ngai and the southern province of Dong Nai.

Health authorities have repeatedly called on those who have visited stricken areas to file health declarations for testing and quarantining as per Vietnam’s protocol on fighting and preventing the pandemic.

Vietnam has recorded 718 Covid-19 cases so far, with 381 recoveries and 327 active cases. 10 patients, mostly elderly and suffering pre-existing illnesses have died.