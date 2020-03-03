Covid-19 suspects drop to 75 in Vietnam

Of the remaining suspects, 48 are new cases that have just been put into quarantined on Monday and 27 are old cases.

All are now in quarantine in hospitals specialized with Covid-19 treatment, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) announced after collecting data from all cities and provinces.

By Monday morning, Vietnam had 115 suspected cases in total, up 34 against Sunday, following droves of people entering the country from areas hit by Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel cornavirus.

As defined by the Ministry of Health, suspected infections are those who have returned from stricken areas or had direct contact with returnees from stricken areas and show Covid-19 symptoms.

Every day, those entering Vietnam from virus-hit areas are checked at the airports before they are sent to medical camps for monitoring in 14 days. Some people are allowed to be home quarantined.

People who show symptoms of the Covid-19, such as cough or fever, will be put into special surveillance at hospitals. Once they are tested negative for the novel coronavirus, they will continue to be monitored medically, at home or at medical camps. Medical staff will check their health regularly and the police will ensure they do not leave their homes or the camps.

By Tuesday morning, none of the suspected cases are in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, the three biggest cities in the country.

Vietnam has not detected any new infection since February 13 after all 16 Covid-19 patients, including two Chinese nationals and one Vietnamese American, were discharged from hospitals after quarantining and treatment.

Around the world, death toll has climbed to 3,119 and the novel coronavirus has spread to 76 countries and territories.

Most of the deaths, more than 2,940, have occurred in China, followed by Iran with 66, Italy with 52 and South Korea with 28. The U.S. has reported six deaths and Japan 13, including seven on a cruise ship.