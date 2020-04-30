VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Coronavirus: Vietnam reports no community transmission in 14 days

By Le Nga   April 30, 2020 | 06:46 am GMT+7
Coronavirus: Vietnam reports no community transmission in 14 days
A medical staff at HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases performs Covid-19 test on samples, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 cases Thursday morning, marking the sixth day without one, and the 14th day without community transmission.

But two more treated patients relapsed on Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of relapses to 11. Of the 270 confirmed cases, 51 are now active while the remaining 219 people have been discharged from hospitals. 14 have tested negative at least once.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on Wednesday instructed the Ministries of Science and Technology and Health and other related agencies to research to develop a vaccine against the disease.

Medical experts have yet to identify the causes of relapse. The health ministry has said a weak immune system could be the cause, enabling the virus to remain in the body.

It said on Tuesday that tests of samples taken from five relapsed patients showed the virus is "inactive" in their bodies, which theoretically means the chances of them spreading the infection to others are "very low."

Other countries in the world have also reported relapses. In South Korea, at least 222 people have tested positive for the virus after recovering. China and Brunei have reported relapses too.

Some 42,000 people are in quarantine in Vietnam, 323 in hospitals, 6,600 at quarantine facilities and the rest at home.

The health ministry said on Wednesday it had noticed Realtime PCR machines for testing Covid-19 selling at abnormal prices in some localities and asked the Ministry of Public Security to investigate.

The pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, claiming more than 227,000 lives.

The time between exposure to the new coronavirus and manifestation of symptoms is usually five to six days but can range from one to 14 days, according to the World Health Organization.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam cornoravirus Covid-19 Vietnam coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients
 
Read more
Vietnam goes six days straight with zero fresh Covid-19 cases

Vietnam goes six days straight with zero fresh Covid-19 cases

Northern hospital discharges Hmong teen

Northern hospital discharges Hmong teen

Mekong Delta's reservoir of abundance runs dry

Mekong Delta's reservoir of abundance runs dry

Hanoi to reopen schools and colleges next week

Hanoi to reopen schools and colleges next week

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

 
go to top