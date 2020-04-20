Coronavirus: Vietnam records no infections in four days

Medical staff in Thu Duc District, HCMC take samples from employees of Linh Trung Export Processing Zone for Covid-19 testing, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

On Monday alone, Vietnam discharged eight patients in the northern province of Ninh Binh, two in HCMC, two in the central province of Ha Tinh, taking the recovered cases to 214.

The remaining patients are being treated at nine medical facilities across the country. Most of the cases have stable health. Of the 54 active cases, 14 have tested negative once, while seven negative twice.

The latest Covid-19 case, confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang that borders China, where her three brothers work as freelancers.

"Patient 188," who relapsed on Saturday after her discharge, tested Covid-19 negative Monday morning.

The 44-year-old resident of the capital city’s Chuong My District is an employee of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and logistic services for several hospitals in Hanoi, including the Bach Mai Hospital, a major Covid-19 hotspot.

There has been no new cases in the past four days in Vietnam, which health experts have regarded as a positive sign but advised people to remain vigilant as the Covid-19 fight continues to be long and complicated.

People should adhere to social distancing, refrain from making crowds, and to wear masks when going out and wash their hands often, experts said.

Nationwide, nearly 51,000 people are being quarantined. Of them, 308 people are being isolated in hospitals, while more than 10,700 people are staying at concentrated quarantine facilities. The rest are being home-isolated.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with nearly 165,000 deaths reported so far.