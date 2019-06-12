Cop suspended after driving accident kills two women

The car driven by Sub Lieutenant Vu Minh Hoang is damaged after the fatal accident on May 31. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son.

Provincial investigators decided Tuesday to suspend Sub Lieutenant Vu Minh Hoang, who works for the Fire and Rescue Police in Thach Thanh District, from all duties after he caused an accident late last month that left two women dead and injured an 8-month-old boy.

Around 3:30 p.m. on May 31, Hoang was driving a Ford Ecosport car on National Highway 217 when he lost control and crashed into a motorbike traveling in the opposite direction.

Motorbike riders Trinh Thi Lien and Nguyen Thu Thuy were killed on the spot and the infant was seriously injured.

Earlier this week, a traffic cop grabbed headlines after he slammed a police car into a sidewalk, killing a fruit vendor in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam, with one person dying almost every hour. More than 18,720 accidents occurred in 2018, killing 8,244 people and injuring nearly 14,800, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.