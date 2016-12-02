chinese-men-jailed-for-bank-card-scam-in-vietnam

A court in Hanoi on Friday found two Chinese men guilty of using fake credit cards to steal money from Vietnamese bank accounts, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Zhong Dong Ming, 28 was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, while his partner, Hu Li Guo, 36, received two and a half years.

The Chinese criminals in court on Friday. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Dung

The indictment said that the two criminals arrived in Hanoi on April 17. They were instructed by another Chinese man, who was staying in China at that time, to steal the money using counterfeit bank cards.

The men made 33 successful transactions to draw VND62.4 million ($2.800) before being arrested on April 18 while attempting to conduct another transaction at a local ATM.

The police seized more than 170 fake cards, one laptop, three cameras and the money at the scene.

The southern province of Khanh Hoa also jailed three Russian men for stealing nearly VND300 million ($13,400 ) using forged ATM cards in August. The men were sentenced to six years and one was given an additional six months after trying to escape from the detention center.

