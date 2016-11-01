VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Europeans charged with bank card fraud in Vietnam

By Xuan Ngoc   November 1, 2016 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
Europeans charged with bank card fraud in Vietnam
Joel David Richards from the UK (L) and Rudy Manoel Daas from the Netherlands arrested for stealing money from Vietnam's ATMs. Photo courtesy of Khanh Hoa Province Police

They stole account information from bank customers in France, Germany and the U.S.

Prosecutors in the central province of Khanh Hoa have charged two men from the Netherlands and the U.K. for using credit cards with stolen account details to withdraw cash in the resort beach town of Nha Trang.

Joel David Richards, 25, from the U.K., and Rudy Manoel Daas, 32, from the Netherlands, were charged with abusing digital utilities to appropriate property on Tuesday.

The duo used fake credit cards with stolen account information their overseas accomplices had provided to withdraw money from local ATMs.

Police in Nha Trang arrested them in December last year after being tipped off by local banks.

They admitted having stolen more than VND500 million ($22,400) in Nha Trang. They said they also withdrew money from other places in Vietnam including Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue. They used account information stolen from France, Germany and the U.S.

Police seized 41 ATM cards, electronic equipment used to make counterfeit cards and VND200 million ($9,025) from their hotel rooms in Nha Trang and Da Nang.

Related news:

Vietcombank locks multiple cards over ATM theft risks

Vietnam bank nearly falls victim of massive cyber theft like Bangladesh central bank

Tags: Vietnam foreigners crimes credit card fraud
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top