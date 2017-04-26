Chinese man sentenced to death for fatally stabbing Vietnamese wife

Han Jin Kun at the trial in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday. Photo by Binh Nguyen

A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday sentenced a Chinese man to death for fatally stabbing his Vietnamese wife after she refused to move to China with him.

The indictment said that Han Jin Kun, 40, stabbed his wife more than 50 times in December 2015 after she had "disrespected him."

He said he had been angered by the slight.

Han and the woman, named Kim, lived in a rented house in Binh Chanh District on the outskirts of the city with their baby son, her daughter and parents.

He fled the murder scene but was quickly arrested after the woman’s father found her body.

Kim’s parents had asked the court to commute his sentence, but it said the act was "savage".

According to official statistics, 58 percent of married women in Vietnam have suffered physical or sexual abuse at least once in their life, usually from a male partner or a male member of the family.