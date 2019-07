A Chinese man was killed Friday following a quarrel at a karaoke parlor in Nha Trang. Photo by Shutterstock/funnyangel.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Tan Xueke.

It is reported that the victim and his friends went to the fourth floor of a shopping mall on Tran Phu Street in Nha Trang Town, Khanh Hoa Province, to sing in a karaoke parlor

They had a quarrel with another group of men at the parlor.

As the Chinese group left the parlor, the other group set up on them, stabbed the young man and fled the scene.

The victim died as he was being taken to the hospital.

The case is being investigated further.