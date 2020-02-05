VnExpress International
Chinese man infected with nCoV spent 5 days in Nha Trang

By Doan Loan   February 5, 2020 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
A Champa temple complex in Nha Trang is deserted amid the nCoV outbreak, February 3,2020. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

A Chinese man stayed in Nha Trang for five days and came into contact with many people before returning and testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Dai Chunxia, 46, developed a fever on a Vietnam Airlines' flight from Nha Trang back to his home in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, on January 28. He was quarantined upon landing, hospitalized a day later and tests confirmed he was infected with the deadly virus, the carrier said.

Dai arrived in Nha Trang, a popular beach town of Khanh Hoa Province, on January 23 with a group of Chinese tourists on a charter flight operated by the national flag carrier.

During his time in Nha Trang, he stayed in two hotels on Hon Tre Islet and Duong Hien Quyen Street and visited a local hospital four times for heath checks. He also came into contact with many people, including hotel receptionists, tour guides, bus drivers and interpreters, apart from hospital and airline staff.

Vietnam Airlines has disinfected the aircraft carrying the passenger, and required two flight crews to isolate themselves to closely monitor their health.

Bui Xuan Minh, director of Khanh Hoa's Department of Health, said that the local health sector has been closely monitoring those previously in contact with the Chinese visitor.

Vietnam has reported 10 cases of nCoV infection, three of whom have been declared healthy and discharged from hospital.

As of Wednesday, the nCoV has killed 493 people and infected more than 24,600, mostly in mainland China, of whom 990 have recovered.

Tags: Wuhan virus outbreak Khanh Hoa Nha Trang beach town nCov coronavirus Vietnam Chinese tourist
 
