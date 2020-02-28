VnExpress International
CDC scrapes Vietnam from list of areas suffering widespread coronavirus transmission

By Dang Khoa   February 28, 2020 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
A medical staff disinfects an ambulance car at Son Loi Commune, a novel coronavirus hub in Vinh Phuc Province, northern Vietnam, February 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The U.S. CDC removed Vietnam from its list of Covid-19 affected areas experiencing widespread or sustained community transmission this week.

China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea are the current countries on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s list last updated Wednesday (U.S. time).

During an online meeting Thursday with Vietnamese Embassy to the U.S., the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) lauded Vietnam for achieving positive results in tackling the Covid-19 epidemic by synchronously quarantining those suspected of contracting the virus and monitoring and treating infected patients.

Based on current assessment, the CDC decided to remove Vietnam from its list of destinations with widespread Covid-19 transmission.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Vietnam has responded well to the Covid-19 epidemic from the very outset, preventing its spread.

A CDC representative said the agency is planning to visit Vietnam in the second half of March to strengthen medical cooperation activities between both countries and promote the establishment of a local CDC regional office.

HHS stated it would consider providing additional support to Vietnam via more disease prevention equipment.

Regarding regional cooperation, the U.S. wants to enhance ASEAN-U.S. exchange and cooperation activities on disease prevention. This will be one of the topics of interest at ASEAN-U.S. Summit scheduled for March 14 in Las Vegas.

Many American businesses are also interested in promoting medical cooperation with Vietnam.

According to U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, among the delegation of over 40 U.S. businesses visiting Vietnam from March 3-6, about 20 specializing in health and pharmaceuticals would seek to promote joint opportunities locally.

The country's last Covid-19 patient out of 16 confirmed infections was discharged Wednesday. Vietnam has recorded no new cases over the past two weeks.

Vietnam has suspended entry from all coronavirus-hit countries and territories since Tuesday, to include cities in South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran.

The global death toll from the Covid-19 epidemic has reached 2,858, mostly in China, followed by Iran at 26, Italy at 17 and South Korea at 13.

Tags: Vietnam coronavirus CDC U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Covid-19
 
