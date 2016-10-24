VnExpress International
Car-train collision leaves 5 dead in Vietnam

By Phuong Son   October 24, 2016 | 10:34 am GMT+7
A car is heavily damaged after being hit by a train in Hanoi on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Hien Kim

There was no gate or guard at the railway crossing in Hanoi.

Five people were killed when their car was crushed by a running train in Hanoi on Monday morning.

The car was carrying seven people as it crossed the railway line in Thuong Tin District.

The 5 a.m. collision killed two men and two women on the spot. Another person died on the way to hospital and two others suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed for four hours after the incident.

A sign that asks people to watch and check for the train at the road-railway intersection. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

A railway manager said there was no fence at railway crossing, but there is a warning sign and red light.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Tags: Vietnam traffic public safety
