Canadian man jailed for stealing laptops at Saigon hotels

A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday sentenced a Canadian man to nine months in jail after he was caught stealing laptops at local hotels twice.
Jeffrey Arthur McGinnis, 33 and an IT professional, went to a hotel in District 1 in late August, sneaked into its staff room and took two laptops, according to the indictment.
Several days later, he went to another hotel also in the district and stole a laptop from a guest's luggage.
This time his act was caught on camera and he was arrested the following night.
He said he had sold the first two laptops for VND7 million ($309).
McGinnis said he needed money because his business went south.
In Vietnam theft suspects will face criminal charges if the stolen items are valued above VND2 million.
