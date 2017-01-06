VnExpress International
Canadian man jailed for stealing laptops at Saigon hotels

By Binh Nguyen   January 6, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Jeffrey Arthur McGinnis outside a courtroom in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Nguyen

He was caught in his second theft attempt in August last year.

A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday sentenced a Canadian man to nine months in jail after he was caught stealing laptops at local hotels twice.

Jeffrey Arthur McGinnis, 33 and an IT professional, went to a hotel in District 1 in late August, sneaked into its staff room and took two laptops, according to the indictment.

Several days later, he went to another hotel also in the district and stole a laptop from a guest's luggage.

This time his act was caught on camera and he was arrested the following night.

He said he had sold the first two laptops for VND7 million ($309).

McGinnis said he needed money because his business went south.

In Vietnam theft suspects will face criminal charges if the stolen items are valued above VND2 million.

Tags: Vietnam crimes foreigners theft
 
