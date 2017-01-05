VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Ho Chi Minh City sentences Malaysian to life imprisonment for killing US citizen

By VnExpress   January 5, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City sentences Malaysian to life imprisonment for killing US citizen
Chuah Chow Fay was sentenced to life in prison. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Nguyen

An argument between two former friends led to a murder that made headlines two years ago.

A district court in Ho Chi Minh City has sentenced a 32-year-old Malaysian to life imprisonment for murdering an American citizen.

The court ruled that Chuah Chow Fay stabbed Alexk Kwork, 46, to death on May 21, 2015 at a hotel on Tran Phu Street, District 5.

Fay admitted that the two men had started arguing after Alexk asked to borrow money for an air fare back to the United States. After Fay refused to help him, the row escalated and Alexk picked up a paper knife and threatened Fay. The court heard that the Malaysian swiftly fought back, grabbing the knife and stabbing his victim in the neck.

Following the incident, Fay swapped his blood-stained clothes and threw the knife and his clothes into a river before trying to make his escape.

Soon after Fay left, the hotel receptionist found Alexk lying on the floor with blood all over his body. He was then rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fay was apprehended later that day in Tay Ninh Province at the Cambodian border.

Fay initially denied his involvement in the murder at the first trial but confessed to murdering the American at the second hearing, saying it was an accident.

According to police, the Malaysian has a criminal history. Six years ago, he was sentenced to three years for forgery by a criminal court in Ho Chi Minh City.

Related News:

American tourist found dead in Saigon hotel

Vietnamese student arrested over alleged murder of Aussie businessman in Saigon

Tags: criminal homicide murder Malaysia United States Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top