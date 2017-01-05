Ho Chi Minh City sentences Malaysian to life imprisonment for killing US citizen

Chuah Chow Fay was sentenced to life in prison. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Nguyen

A district court in Ho Chi Minh City has sentenced a 32-year-old Malaysian to life imprisonment for murdering an American citizen.

The court ruled that Chuah Chow Fay stabbed Alexk Kwork, 46, to death on May 21, 2015 at a hotel on Tran Phu Street, District 5.

Fay admitted that the two men had started arguing after Alexk asked to borrow money for an air fare back to the United States. After Fay refused to help him, the row escalated and Alexk picked up a paper knife and threatened Fay. The court heard that the Malaysian swiftly fought back, grabbing the knife and stabbing his victim in the neck.

Following the incident, Fay swapped his blood-stained clothes and threw the knife and his clothes into a river before trying to make his escape.

Soon after Fay left, the hotel receptionist found Alexk lying on the floor with blood all over his body. He was then rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fay was apprehended later that day in Tay Ninh Province at the Cambodian border.

Fay initially denied his involvement in the murder at the first trial but confessed to murdering the American at the second hearing, saying it was an accident.

According to police, the Malaysian has a criminal history. Six years ago, he was sentenced to three years for forgery by a criminal court in Ho Chi Minh City.

