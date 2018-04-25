VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Canada criticizes China for its ‘hostile behavior’ in East Sea: report

By Vu Minh   April 25, 2018 | 07:24 pm GMT+7
Canada criticizes China for its ‘hostile behavior’ in East Sea: report
Navy personnel of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy take part in a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

Canada’s parliament urges all parties to the disputed waters to uphold their rights of freedom of navigation and aviation in accordance with international law.

The Senate of Canada has approved a motion which condemns China for its “aggressive and expansive behavior” in the South China Sea, known in Vietnam as the East Sea.

The proposal describes China’s activities in the sea area as “escalating and hostile behavior” and urges all parties to the dispute to uphold their rights of freedom of navigation and aviation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention of the Sea, The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday.

This is considered a rare move for Canada, said the report, saying the measure comes at a time when Canada is seeking to open formal trade negotiations with China, currently the world’s second-biggest economy.

“By passing this motion, the Senate is stating its concern on China’s escalating and hostile behavior in the South China Sea, and urging the government of Canada to take a principled position on one of the biggest geopolitical conflicts of our time,” The Globe and Mail quoted conservative senator Thanh Hai Ngo, who sponsored the motion, as saying.

The Chinese Embassy then issued a statement to disapprove the Canadian vote and criticized Ngo for trying to “cast shadows” over bilateral relations.

In 2016, the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration stated that China has no legal basis to claim sovereignty over territory based on a vaguely defined “nine-dash-line” in the waters and the Canadian government supported the court’s decision.

China claims 90 percent of the potentially energy-rich maritime territory and has been building on and militarizing rocky outcrops and reefs in its waters.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also lay claim to parts of it, through which about $5 trillion of trade passes each year. Vietnam is the country most openly at odds with China over the issue, Reuters said earlier this month.

Related News:
Tags: China South China Sea East Sea disputed waters in South China Sea Vietnam-China relation
 
Read more
Vietnam demands that China remove its military jamming equipment from Spratly Islands

Vietnam demands that China remove its military jamming equipment from Spratly Islands

Aging population prompts Vietnam to look at raising retirement levels

Aging population prompts Vietnam to look at raising retirement levels

Internet to slow through Vietnam’s holiday weekend as cable loses signals

Internet to slow through Vietnam’s holiday weekend as cable loses signals

'No job, no money': Life in Vietnam for immigrants deported by US

'No job, no money': Life in Vietnam for immigrants deported by US

Premier League concerned by children trafficked to UK by football 'fraudsters'

Premier League concerned by children trafficked to UK by football 'fraudsters'

Vietnam detains coffee plant owner amid alleged battery scam

Vietnam detains coffee plant owner amid alleged battery scam

First Vietnamese honored with world’s top environment prize

First Vietnamese honored with world’s top environment prize

Vietnamese mother torn between two sons 20 years after being sold to China

Vietnamese mother torn between two sons 20 years after being sold to China

 
go to top