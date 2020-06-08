VnExpress International
Call in the cavalry: Vietnam introduces mounted police force

By Giang Huy, Viet Tuan   June 8, 2020 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's first mounted police battalion paraded in front of Hanoi's Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Monday morning, prior to a parliamentary session.

The parade on Doc Lap Street, which bisects the mausoleum and the parliament, was witnessed by the National Assembly delegates and other officials.
The parading battalion consisted of 60 horses and police officers, led by two white horses.
The mounted police force, which will operate under the Mobile Police Force Command of the Ministry of Public Security, was formed in early 2020. The force will directly train and utilize horses to fight crime, and take care of the team, including breeding new members. 
National Assembly chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives the salute from a battalion officer as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and others watch. The parade began at around 7 a.m.
Ngan noted that despite the cavalry being a new entity in Vietnam, the Public Security Ministry and officers are resolved to overcome all challenges including insufficient experience and training, logistics and human resources.
The police officers leading the battalion salute as they pass the parliament building.
Police officers said the horses are in good health, resilient and capable of adapting to different situations. The force can be used for patrolling and controlling unruly demonstrations, especially in areas where normal vehicles cannot be used. The force will fight crime, patrol and engage in rescues in mountainous areas, as well as maintain security in cities. The cavalries could also transport weapons and food to remote areas, as well as participating in governmental ceremonies and receiving international heads of state. They would also participate in international competitions to gain experience.
The horses are all thoroughly trained to follow commands. So far, the police have bred and increased the team’s strength to 109, and tamed 65 wild horses.
A police officer stands at attention as Ngan delivers a speech.
The parade sets off from one end of Doc Lap Street.
The mounted police parade in rows of five.
The parade ended at around 7:45 a.m. A police officer and his horse get some rest later
Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Hanoi

cavalry

mounted police

horses

National Assembly

Parliament

Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

parade

 

