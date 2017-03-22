VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Bus throws itself across motorbike lane into Saigon canal

By Son Hoa   March 22, 2017 | 11:55 am GMT+7

The driver was apparently driving under the influence.

A passenger bus plunged into a canal in Ho Chi Minh City after throwing itself through the motorbike lane in a rare accident that happened early Wednesday morning, witnesses said.

The bus lost control and starting swerving on Vo Van Kiet Street before it knocked down more than 20 meters of the street barrier and slid across the motorbike lane, which was almost empty then. It continued to crash the fence along the sidewalk and ended up in the Tau Hu Canal along the road.

The driver and his assistant, the only two aboard, managed to break out with the help of people in the area. They were not injured.

“They were numb in fear,” an eyewitness who helped with the rescue, said. He cited the assistant as saying the driver had drunk some alcohol the previous night.

Locals said the outcome could have been much worse if the incident had happened during heavy traffic hours.

Police are investigating the cause.

Related news:

Vietnam's bus driver faces hefty fare after being caught playing on phone

Truck plunges over Hanoi bridge in failed attempt to avoid road crash

Tags: Vietnam traffic crash bus Ho Chi M inh City
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top