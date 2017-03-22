Bus throws itself across motorbike lane into Saigon canal

A passenger bus plunged into a canal in Ho Chi Minh City after throwing itself through the motorbike lane in a rare accident that happened early Wednesday morning, witnesses said.

The bus lost control and starting swerving on Vo Van Kiet Street before it knocked down more than 20 meters of the street barrier and slid across the motorbike lane, which was almost empty then. It continued to crash the fence along the sidewalk and ended up in the Tau Hu Canal along the road.

The driver and his assistant, the only two aboard, managed to break out with the help of people in the area. They were not injured.

“They were numb in fear,” an eyewitness who helped with the rescue, said. He cited the assistant as saying the driver had drunk some alcohol the previous night.

Locals said the outcome could have been much worse if the incident had happened during heavy traffic hours.

Police are investigating the cause.

Related news:

> Vietnam's bus driver faces hefty fare after being caught playing on phone

> Truck plunges over Hanoi bridge in failed attempt to avoid road crash