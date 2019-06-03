Broken pipeline may cut water supply to downtown Hanoi

The scene of the water pipeline's breakage in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress.

The DN1400 water pipeline belonging to the Duong River Water Company in Gia Lam District was found broken at about 4 a.m. Monday, spouting water onto the streets, creating a hole 15 meters deep and 20 meters wide.

"A container fell on the pipe’s valves, breaking it and resulting in the hole," said Dang Huu Tuan, deputy head of the company’s pipeline management board.

A representative of the Hanoi Water Limited Company, one of the Duong River Water Company’s water distributors, said the hole caused two accidents as a motorbike and a container fell into it. The motorbike rider was injured.

The Duong River Company has cut off water supply and sent dozens of employees to fix the pipeline.

A container fell into the hole created by the broken pipeline. Photo by VnExpress.

Areas in Hoang Mai, Hai Ba Trung and Dong Da districts should expect to have less water or water being cut completely in the next 2-3 days, the representative of the Hanoi Water Limited Company said.