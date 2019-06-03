VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Broken pipeline may cut water supply to downtown Hanoi

By Tat Dinh, Vo Hai   June 3, 2019 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
Broken pipeline may cut water supply to downtown Hanoi
The scene of the water pipeline's breakage in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress.

A broken pipeline may leave three downtown districts in the capital city without water for the next three days.

The DN1400 water pipeline belonging to the Duong River Water Company in Gia Lam District was found broken at about 4 a.m. Monday, spouting water onto the streets, creating a hole 15 meters deep and 20 meters wide.

"A container fell on the pipe’s valves, breaking it and resulting in the hole," said Dang Huu Tuan, deputy head of the company’s pipeline management board.

A representative of the Hanoi Water Limited Company, one of the Duong River Water Company’s water distributors, said the hole caused two accidents as a motorbike and a container fell into it. The motorbike rider was injured.

The Duong River Company has cut off water supply and sent dozens of employees to fix the pipeline. 

A container fell into the hole created by the broken pipeline. Photo by VnExpress.

A container fell into the hole created by the broken pipeline. Photo by VnExpress.

Areas in Hoang Mai, Hai Ba Trung and Dong Da districts should expect to have less water or water being cut completely in the next 2-3 days, the representative of the Hanoi Water Limited Company said. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi water water company water cut pipeline infrastructure
 
Read more
Vietnam to take legal action against crawfish breeding, trading

Vietnam to take legal action against crawfish breeding, trading

Vietnam to buy six military drones from Boeing: US defense department

Vietnam to buy six military drones from Boeing: US defense department

Two Chinese caught stealing on Vietnam Airlines flights

Two Chinese caught stealing on Vietnam Airlines flights

Three arrested for trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam

Three arrested for trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam

Vietnam defense minister calls for cooperation to solve South China Sea disputes

Vietnam defense minister calls for cooperation to solve South China Sea disputes

Van Don airport receives first international flight

Van Don airport receives first international flight

Three bears freed from captivity in central Vietnam

Three bears freed from captivity in central Vietnam

 
go to top