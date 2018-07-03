British Vietnamese International School Hanoi celebrates first graduation ceremony

All students from Year 13 of the British Vietnamese International School Hanoi (BVIS Hanoi) have been accepted to prestigious universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Europe.

This success was highlighted at the first graduation ceremony of the British Vietnamese International School Hanoi (BVIS Hanoi) held at the Hanoi Melia Hotel last week.

The Class of 2018 is the first group of International A Level students to graduate from the school.

Mr. Mark Sayer, Principal of BVIS Hanoi (R), and Mr. Steph Lysaght, Deputy Head of Mission for the U.K. Embassy to Vietnam, with Head Boy, Ho Bao Anh.

"Our students have demonstrated real excellence. They have successfully completed the International A Level program, taught exclusively in English, with high grades", said Mark Sayer, the school’s principal.

Earlier, the students had completed their International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations with higher scores than the U.K. national average.

Expressing his pride over the first graduating class, Mark Sayer said he expects that the students will use the knowledge and experience acquired at the school to benefit the community, wherever they may find themselves in the future.

BVIS is an international school that educates students at preschool, primary and secondary levels with curriculums structured from international models and from the British Department for Education. The school also is in line with requirements set by Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training for all international schools. Successful students receive IGCSE and International A Level certificates.