British tourist survives near-fatal heart injury after road crash in Vietnam

Isabella Garrett Peel (L) is under treatment at Da Nang General Hospital. Photo by VnExpress/D.X.

A British tourist is recovering from a life-threatening heart injury at Da Nang General Hospital in central Vietnam following a traffic accident last week.

The hospital said on Wednesday that Isabelle Garrett Peel, 25, was recovering after being admitted on Friday in a coma.

The accident happened on the road from Da Nang to the nearby town of Hoi An.

Peel was rushed to the hospital within 15 minutes of the accident with injuries to her heart and skull.

She survived critical moments after two hours of surgery, doctors said.

Doctors are monitoring her progress.

Traffic accidents are a major cause of deaths in Vietnam, where on average one person is killed on the road every hour.