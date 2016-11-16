Boy trapped in construction hole for hours in central Vietnam

Police rescue a boy from a construction hole on the street in Quang Nam Province. Photo by Quang Nam police

A 7-year-old boy in the central province of Quang Nam was trapped in a construction hole for a few hours before police rescued him on Tuesday.

The boy was walking on the street in the morning when he fell down the hole meant for an electric pole.

His legs were stuck and he could not move in the hole, estimated to be one meter deep and 50 centimeters in diameter.

His family and locals tried to pull him out, but could not.

At around 1 p.m., fire police and utility workers arrived. They expanded the hole and rescued the boy about one hour later.

Police said he was not injured.

It is not clear if anyone will be held responsible for the incident.

Related news:

> Sink hole swallows Japan road

> Man dies after falling into open sewer in Saigon

> Boy found dead 40 hours after being washed down sewer in Vietnam

> Boy washed into sewer as heavy rain triggers flash floods in southern Vietnam