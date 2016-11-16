VnExpress International
Boy trapped in construction hole for hours in central Vietnam

By Son Thuy   November 16, 2016 | 09:56 pm GMT+7
Police rescue a boy from a construction hole on the street in Quang Nam Province. Photo by Quang Nam police

The 7-year-old boy fell into the hole, which was dug up to hold a utility pole.

A 7-year-old boy in the central province of Quang Nam was trapped in a construction hole for a few hours before police rescued him on Tuesday.

The boy was walking on the street in the morning when he fell down the hole meant for an electric pole.

His legs were stuck and he could not move in the hole, estimated to be one meter deep and 50 centimeters in diameter.

His family and locals tried to pull him out, but could not.

At around 1 p.m., fire police and utility workers arrived. They expanded the hole and rescued the boy about one hour later.

Police said he was not injured.

It is not clear if anyone will be held responsible for the incident.

Tags: Vietnam street construction children protection
 
