Border forces take over Da Nang river after fatal shipwreck

The border forces will replace the Da Nang Port Authority of Inland Waterways under the Department of Transport to be in charge of management of ship operations, security and rescue operations in the river, according to a statement on Vietnam’s government portal on Saturday.

The sunken ship of Thao Van 02. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The city’s People's Committee had earlier this week instructed the Department of Transport to fire the director and deputy director of the Port Authority of Inland Waterways, as well as the whole management team of the Han River Port.

The committee also asked its inspection department to find the individuals directly responsible in the Department of Transport and the Department of Tourism, and take disciplinary action against them.

A man and two children died while 53 people, including a captain and two crew members, have been rescued after the cruise ship carrying them overturned on the Han River near Novotel Hotel in Da Nang on June 4.

The ship had only 28 seats but was carrying 56 people in total.

Da Nang is one of the top destinations for foreign and local tourists in the central region.

