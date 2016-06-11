VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Border forces take over Da Nang river after fatal shipwreck

By Toan Dao   June 11, 2016 | 08:11 pm GMT+7

The municipal government of Da Nang City has assigned the Da Nang Port border guards to manage the port after a ship sank on the Han River on June 4, causing the deaths of three people.

The border forces will replace the Da Nang Port Authority of Inland Waterways under the Department of Transport to be in charge of management of ship operations, security and rescue operations in the river, according to a statement on Vietnam’s government portal on Saturday.

The sunken ship of Thao Van 02. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The sunken ship of Thao Van 02. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The city’s People's Committee had earlier this week instructed the Department of Transport to fire the director and deputy director of the Port Authority of Inland Waterways, as well as the whole management team of the Han River Port.

The committee also asked its inspection department to find the individuals directly responsible in the Department of Transport and the Department of Tourism, and take disciplinary action against them.

A man and two children died while 53 people, including a captain and two crew members, have been rescued after the cruise ship carrying them overturned on the Han River near Novotel Hotel in Da Nang on June 4.

The ship had only 28 seats but was carrying 56 people in total.

Da Nang is one of the top destinations for foreign and local tourists in the central region.

Related news:

> Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

Da Nang presses charges against cruise company after fatal capsize

What caused Da Nang cruise ship tragedy?

Tags: Da Nang tourism ship overturn Da Nang beach
 
Read more
Malaysia detains 20 Vietnamese fishermen for intrusion

Malaysia detains 20 Vietnamese fishermen for intrusion

Vinh Long wants $33 million from state budget to help combat drought and salinity

Vinh Long wants $33 million from state budget to help combat drought and salinity

Aiden Webb search operation under fire for being

Aiden Webb search operation under fire for being "too slow"

Suspected gayal found dead in Nghe An

Suspected gayal found dead in Nghe An

Russia will not get involved in territorial disputes in South East Asia

Russia will not get involved in territorial disputes in South East Asia

Vietnam will criminalize heavy polluters following mass fish deaths: PM

Vietnam will criminalize heavy polluters following mass fish deaths: PM

British climber Aiden Webb died of exhaustion on Mount Fansipan

British climber Aiden Webb died of exhaustion on Mount Fansipan

College dorms a new front in U.S. battle over transgender rights

College dorms a new front in U.S. battle over transgender rights

 
go to top