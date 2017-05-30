body-of-vietnamese-teacher-found-in-ha-long-bay-after-suicide-jump

The body of a Vietnamese teacher has been discovered in a cave in Ha Long Bay three days after he went missing with the local police concluding that the man had committed suicide.

Nguyen Truong Son, 40, was found dead near Titov Island in the bay, a world heritage site, on Monday noon, after he had been reported missing since last Friday, said Pham Dinh Huynh, deputy head of the Ha Long Bay Management Board.

Earlier on the day Son arrived with a group of high school teachers from the northern province of Thanh Hoa but he disappeared that day. His friends later found his mobile phone and wallet left on a local bridge.

“The victim's family has arrived to retrieve the body in the same afternoon,” Huynh said. He said Son may have jumped off a the bridge three days ago.

Colonel Le Duy Tan, Ha Long police chief, confirmed the victim's death was suicide.

The body was discovered near Ti Top Island. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

Bai Chay Bridge. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

Several deaths have been reported recently near Ha Long Bay, a famous tourist destination located at 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Hanoi.

Earlier this month, a British tourist was found dead aboard a cruise ship near Ha Long Bay. The 19-year-old man was found hanged, and initial investigation suggested he had been upset over relationship issues at the time.

In February, an Australian tourist, 54, reportedly jumped off an anchored cruiser with his legs tied to a heavy dumbbell during a tour on Ha Long Bay and the local authority ruled the incident was suicide.