Blast from the past: American blockhouses a reminder of war 

The blockhouses were part of Vo Van Tan Park in Long An Province. The site was recognized as a national historical site in 1989. Before 1975, the blockhouses were used as an information center.
Part of this blockhouse is underground, protected by steel panels and reinforced with concrete.
A tourist takes a peek inside.
The blockhouses are now used for storage.
This blockhouse was used to store weapons and ammunition.
The entrance to one of the blockhouses.
Weapons were stored in this section of one blockhouse. Now they are flooded with rainwater due to a lack of maintenance.
Orders and slogans written on a wall. Translation: “In case of fire…”, “In case of alarm…”
These bunkers near the blockhouses were used to store equipment for American counselors.
These blockhouses were taken over in April 27, 1975 by the People’s Army of Vietnam, paving the way for the Vietnamese Reunification Day on April 30, 1975, and ending the Vietnam War.