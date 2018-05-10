Black bear enjoys freedom after 10 years behind bars in Vietnam

Seven months after being rescued from a bear bile farm in northern Vietnam, an Asian black bear is gradually learning to adapt to a free life.
Hai Chan (Two Paws), thus named because her two other paws had been amputated by the farm's owner to make bear paw wine, believed to be a health-boosting tonic in Chinese medicine, was released from the “hellish” farm by Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, in November last year.
She was held captive in a tiny and dirty metal cage for 10 years and suffered from malnutrition and the excruciating bile extraction process.
The bear is under the care of veterinarians and a keeper at a new bear sanctuary in Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi.
"Hai Chan is doing well," said a source from Four Paws in Vietnam.
She received the latest health check last month, which showed her gallbladder has well recovered, the source said.
|
This was how life looked life for 10 years for Hai Chan. Photo by Four Paws/Bogdan Baraghin
Leaving the cage behind, Hai Chan can now roam on green grass after six weeks of treatment and is getting used to the semi-natural environment.
The trading of bile from living bears is considered illegal in parts of Southeast Asia, including Vietnam where it has been used as a remedy in traditional Chinese medicine for decades.
However, the practice shows no sign of abating, prompting the government to team up with non-profit animal organizations like Four Paws to take stronger action to end the savage tradition.
The organization has also launched an international campaign to urge animal lovers worldwide to sign a petition to encourage the Vietnamese government to put an end to bear bile farming.
Vietnam banned commercial bear bile extraction in 2005, but bile farming remains a problem after more than a decade. Vietnam's government signed an agreement last July to work with animal activists to shut down all bear bile farms and free the remaining 1,000 bears stuck in captivity by 2020.
|
A Four Paws expert examines Hai Chan. She has lost two front paws to the special bear paw wine demand. Photo by Four Paws/Bogdan Baraghin