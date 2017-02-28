VnExpress International
Battle for the sidewalks: Here comes Hanoi

By Ba Do   February 28, 2017 | 11:23 am GMT+7

Following bold actions in Ho Chi Minh City, the capital sent out dozens of police officers to clear up downtown sidewalks on Monday.

The Hanoi’s sidewalk project starts with Hoan Kiem District. Vietnam’s two biggest cities are determined to redeem the original purpose of their sidewalks, which is to serve pedestrians, after a long time being taken over by shops and vehicles.
Many people, who are used to parking on the sidewalk and even on the roadway, are surprised by the intervention.
A scooter is taken away to a police station for illegal parking.
A shop owner signs a punishment order, commiting to keeping the sidewalk free from her customers' vehicles.
A woman packs up her sidewalk tea shop.
A policeman asks a shop to remove its protruding signboard.
Outdoor sidewalk shops like this one are likely to be the next target.
Tourists in downtown Hanoi usually have to walk on the roadway, as parking takes up the sidewalks.

Photos by VnExpress/Ba Do

