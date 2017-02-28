Battle for the sidewalks: Here comes Hanoi

|
The Hanoi’s sidewalk project starts with Hoan Kiem District. Vietnam’s two biggest cities are determined to redeem the original purpose of their sidewalks, which is to serve pedestrians, after a long time being taken over by shops and vehicles.
|
Many people, who are used to parking on the sidewalk and even on the roadway, are surprised by the intervention.
|
A scooter is taken away to a police station for illegal parking.
|
A shop owner signs a punishment order, commiting to keeping the sidewalk free from her customers' vehicles.
|
A woman packs up her sidewalk tea shop.
|
A policeman asks a shop to remove its protruding signboard.
|
Outdoor sidewalk shops like this one are likely to be the next target.
|
Tourists in downtown Hanoi usually have to walk on the roadway, as parking takes up the sidewalks.
Photos by VnExpress/Ba Do
