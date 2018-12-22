Bangkok Airways to launch direct flight to Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

A beach in Cam Ranh Bay in the central province of Khanh Hoa. Photo by VnExpress/Ruahayxin

The Bangkok-based airline plans to operate four return flights each week on the 144-seater Airbus A319 aircraft from January 25, 2019.

Each flight will take around two hours.

Bangkok Airways will be the only airline in Vietnam providing direct flights from Thailand to Cam Ranh. The new service will be the airline’s fourth route to Vietnam, after Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Hanoi.

The new route comes soon after the Cam Ranh International Airport put into operation in June its $163 million international passenger terminal, which can handle four million passengers per year and will be expanded to increase capacity in the coming time, according to authorities.

The airport receives more than 30 international flights per day now. By the end of this year, it is forecast to serve 4.8 million international air passengers.

Cam Ranh, an hour south of its much busier sister Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa, has become a popular beach destination in Vietnam.

Vietnam attracted a record 14 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of this year, up 21 percent year-on-year. Thai tourists accounted for 14 percent of the total.