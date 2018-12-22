VnExpress International
Bangkok Airways to launch direct flight to Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

By Que Chi   December 22, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7
A beach in Cam Ranh Bay in the central province of Khanh Hoa. Photo by VnExpress/Ruahayxin

Bangkok Airways will launch next month a direct route from the Thai capital to Vietnam’s central coastal town of Cam Ranh.

The Bangkok-based airline plans to operate four return flights each week on the 144-seater Airbus A319 aircraft from January 25, 2019.

Each flight will take around two hours.

Bangkok Airways will be the only airline in Vietnam providing direct flights from Thailand to Cam Ranh. The new service will be the airline’s fourth route to Vietnam, after Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Hanoi.

The new route comes soon after the Cam Ranh International Airport put into operation in June its $163 million international passenger terminal, which can handle four million passengers per year and will be expanded to increase capacity in the coming time, according to authorities.

The airport receives more than 30 international flights per day now. By the end of this year, it is forecast to serve 4.8 million international air passengers.

Cam Ranh, an hour south of its much busier sister Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa, has become a popular beach destination in Vietnam.

Vietnam attracted a record 14 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of this year, up 21 percent year-on-year. Thai tourists accounted for 14 percent of the total.

Tags: Bangkok Airways Vietnam's pristine bay Cam Ranh new air route direct flights Vietnam Nha Trang
 
