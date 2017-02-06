Australian tourist found dead in Ha Long Bay

An Australian tourist was found dead in Ha Long Bay in northern Vietnam on Monday afternoon, local authorities have said.

54-year-old Stephen John Scott reportedly fell off an anchored cruiser at 9 a.m. when he was alone on the deck while other Australian tourists were visiting a nearby island, local media reported.

After hearing a loud splash, the crew rushed up to the deck to find only his slippers.

The cruiser was carrying 16 foreign tourists and investigators have so far found no signs of negligence on its part, said Le Hong Thang, director of Quang Ninh Port Authority of Inland Waterway.

Further investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO natural heritage site, is a popular destination for foreign visitors in Vietnam. Around 3.5 million foreigners visited the bay last year.

