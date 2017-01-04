VnExpress International
American tourist found dead in Saigon hotel

By VnExpress   January 4, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Hotel staff found the body of Craig Loren Barber, 55, in a state of decay.

A tourist from U.S. was found dead in a hotel room on Pham Ngu Lao Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of Craig Loren Barber, 55, was first discovered by hotel staff in a state of decay, news site Phap Luat Thanh Pho Ho Chi Minh (Ho Chi Minh City Law) reported late Tuesday.

Barber reportedly began renting the room (which he occupied alone) in the city’s backpacker area starting in mid-December.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Pham Ngu Lao is part of the Pho Tay, which means the "foreigner's street" in Vietnamese, an area known for a density of bars, hotels, hostels, restaurants and travel centers favored by budget travelers.

Fire, explosions break out in Saigon's backpackers' street

Tags: American tourist dead Saigon
 
