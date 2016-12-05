Australian nationals busted for leading drug ring between Cambodia, Vietnam

Police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested two Australian nationals on Sunday who are accused of leading a drug trafficking operation between Cambodia and neighboring Vietnam.

The Vietnamese-Australians Lam Kim Phung, 52, and her brother Lam Dao Long have been identified as the leaders of a gang that trafficked heroin and methamphetamine from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City. Four other members have also been arrested.

Police caught one member on November 28 with more than three kilograms of drugs in District 10 during a failed deal.

Further investigations are ongoing.

The two Australian nationals (L&C) and a Vietnamese member of the drug trafficking ring. Photo by HCMC Police

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws are strictly enforced with capital punishment handed down regularly, drug running continues in border areas.

Multiple cross-border drug rings have been busted this year.

